Amber Heard sacked from 'Aquaman' post legal battle with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been legally embroiled in a domestic abuse and libel case against each other, owing to which the former spouses are always receiving negative spotlight.



The recent development on the matter is related to Amber Heard’s role in famed movie Aquaman 2, which as per reports has been axed.

Certain media outlets have claimed that the makers of the Jason Momoa starrer are contemplating over removing Amber from the cast of the film. However, an official statement is still awaited in this regard.

It is believed that Warner Bros will take this step to escape from any bad press surrounding the movie and to ensure that the actress’s vices do not affect their project.

Certain reports have also added that discussions are now being held to decide whether to remove Amber from all upcoming projects in the extended DC universe, or reduce her screen time in the film.

Previously, Amber found herself in the midst of a defamation suit filed by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

She was also shockingly accused of cheating with Elon Musk.