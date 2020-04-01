Lindsay Lohan announces massive comeback on screen with a cryptic video

Lindsay Lohan has given all her fans yet another reason to gush over her as she recently announced her highly-awaited come back to the screens, but with a cryptic video.

In a video reminiscing some of her iconic headline moments during the 90s, Lindsay shared her desire of returning to the limelight.

“I’m back,” the singer said as the 30-second video draws to a close.

Lindsay had previously announced her comeback with TV show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club in January 2019. However, the show could not live to see the light of day.

The actress then headed to Australia to film their version of The Masked Singer.