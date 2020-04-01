Brad Pitt's shirtless scene in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood': Tarantino reveals funny facts

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has revealed interesting facts about his most recent release 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', particularly Brad Pitt's shirtless scene as Cliff Booth.

One of the most memorable moments in Quentin Tarantino’s 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' arrives when Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth climbs to the roof of Rick Dalton’s house to fix an antenna.

Tarantino , in conversation with media person, recalled the moment he tried and failed to direct Pitt’s acting when it came to how Cliff should take off his shirt.



Quentin Tarantino further said that Pitt required very little direction from him to make the scene work.

It’s a warm summer afternoon in Los Angeles, so Cliff striped down and took off his shirt. Pitt’s physique and the way the sun was beating down on his body and glaring off his abs overwhelmed more than a handful of moviegoers.

“It was funny because actually in public Brad is kind of shy about things like that,” Tarantino said. “At the same time, he knows exactly what time it is. I go, ‘So, I’m thinking maybe you unbutton the Hawaiian shirt, and you peel that off, and then peel off the Champion T-shirt.’ He was like, ‘Really? You want me to go through all that button bullshit? I’ll just take it off in one bit. Go!'”



The scene may seem a bit gratuitous, not that anyone is complaining, but it does actually have a purpose. It serves to set up the fact that Booth, who in his younger days had been a good enough fighter to take on Bruce Lee, was still in excellent shape.



All the work that Pitt did to get into character as Cliff Booth ultimately paid off handsomely, as he won the best-supporting actor trophy for the role at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Academy Awards. And with that, Cliff Booth has now become Pitt's most decorated role.

