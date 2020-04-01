close
Tue Mar 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 1, 2020

Kim Kardashian wows fans with throwback college picture

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 01, 2020

Kim Kardashian  on Monday shared another throwback photo with her pal and poked fun at her past fashion choices.

The reality star,39, shared a fond memory of her college days on social media, recalling her  fun times she spent with BFF Allison Statter, 40 during her  studies.  

The star  looked quite different  in her adorable throwback picture , she shared on her Instagram.

'Found this pic of Allison and I from college and it made me LOL I have so many questions. What is this hair style? My turquoise liner?' Kim joked.


Kim and Allison go way back and have been friends since elementary school.

In January Kim wished her friend a happy 40th birthday with a sweet message on Instagram alongside another throwback photo from 1996.

'Happy 40th Birthday to my best friend in the entire world Allison!!! We've been through everything together and I'm the luckiest girl to have the same best friend my whole life! My family!' she began.

Latest News

More From Entertainment