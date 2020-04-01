Kim Kardashian wows fans with throwback college picture

Kim Kardashian on Monday shared another throwback photo with her pal and poked fun at her past fashion choices.



The reality star,39, shared a fond memory of her college days on social media, recalling her fun times she spent with BFF Allison Statter, 40 during her studies.



The star looked quite different in her adorable throwback picture , she shared on her Instagram.

'Found this pic of Allison and I from college and it made me LOL I have so many questions. What is this hair style? My turquoise liner?' Kim joked.







Kim and Allison go way back and have been friends since elementary school.

In January Kim wished her friend a happy 40th birthday with a sweet message on Instagram alongside another throwback photo from 1996.

'Happy 40th Birthday to my best friend in the entire world Allison!!! We've been through everything together and I'm the luckiest girl to have the same best friend my whole life! My family!' she began.