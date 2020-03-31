Coronavirus outbreak: Cambridge announces new method of grading students for May/June 2020 exams

As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the world, Cambridge announced on Tuesday that it will grade students in the upcoming May/June 2020 examinations by combining its own evidence with that provided by schools.

A statement from Uzma Yousuf, Country Director, Pakistan, of Cambridge Assessment International Education, said:

“The decision on grades to be awarded to students will be made by Cambridge, using our own evidence combined with evidence from schools. We are asking schools to collaborate with us as we make evidence-based decisions about grades for each student in each subject they have entered for in the May/June 2020 exam series."

The statement further said that Cambridge was trying to determine what evidence schools will be able to provide to help grade students. "This evidence will include examples of work students have done to prepare for their May/ June 2020 exams," read the statement.

The educational body reassured students that all grades awarded will carry the same currency as those before and will help students move ahead in their educational path.

In its previous statement, Cambridge had announced that it was not holding exams in any country. "We have taken the difficult decision not to run our international examinations in the May/June 2020 series in any country. This includes Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge O Level, Cambridge International AS & A Level, Cambridge AICE Diploma and Cambridge Pre-U."

The announcement comes weeks after several countries in Europe, US, Asia, and the Middle East lock down cities to avoid the spread of the virus which has dealt blows to economies around the globe and industries.

Millions of children around the globe have been forced to sit at home as the virus continues to spread to almost 200 countries, infection more than 750,000 people and killing an estimated 38,000.