Kylie Jenner says she is 'Most likely to have next baby’

US reality TV star Kylie Jenner has revealed that she is the most likely in the group of her girlfriends to have next baby.



The 22-year-old revealed this while playing “Most Likely To” game with her friends.

Kylie Jenner shares daughter Stormi Webster with US rapper Travis Scott. They started dating in April 2017 and separated in September 2019.

Playing the game with friends, Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel and Anastasia Karanikolaou, Kylie asked her friends “Most likely to have a baby next.'

Over this, she quickly voted for herself and her friend Yris.

Others seemed to agree with Kylie's choice and voted for both Yris and the reality star.

Also, she made it clear that she would never forgive a cheating boyfriend.