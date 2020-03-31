Kim Kardashian opens up about Kris Jenner's reaction to brawl on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian on Monday opened up about her brawl with sister Kourtney Kardashian on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians".

According to People, she joined Jimmy Fallon via video chat for an episode of "The Tonight Show: At Home Edition" where she said "physical violence is “not really what we do”.

Talking about her mother Kris Jenner's reaction to their fight, Kim said “I mean, when my mom saw a clip of that, she cried,” Kim said. “She was like, ‘Who are you guys? What is going on?'”



The fight erupted over an argument over Kourtney’s boundaries about the filming of the reality show.

The fight escalated after Kim expressed her frustration with her sister’s work ethic.

Kim also revealed that production of the show was shut down for a week after the fight between the sisters.

"We shut down production for a week after that. I think everyone was really shook for a minute and just was like, ‘This isn’t our type of show. We want everyone to be comfortable and safe,” Kim said.