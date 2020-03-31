Meghan Markle's best friend Misha NoNoo welcomes her first child

Meghan Markle's best friend Misha NoNoo has announced that she has given birth to her first child.



Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer shared a photo of her newborn son.



The photo shows 35-year-old Misha cuddling the baby who she has named Leo.

Her husband Mike Hess could also be seen smiling to the camera.

According to Daily Mai, Misha said , "Our lives have been forever changed.



"We love [him] more than we ever thought possible and cannot wait to share every adventure with [him]."

According to Mirror, Misha is a close friend of Meghan Markle and has been a part of her inner circle for years.

She also attended the royal wedding in 2018 and was at the intimate New York baby shower last February.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry also attended Misha's wedding in Rome last year.



