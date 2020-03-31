Here's what Rihanna says about racism in UK

It's been three years since Rihanna has moved to London but looks like her experience of racism still remains unchanged.

According to the singer, racism is the same in UK as it is in the United States.

In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, the 32-year-old that said "“I think police brutality is probably extremely severe in America, but racism is alive everywhere. Everywhere.”

“It’s the same (in the U.K.). It’s either blatant, which is becoming more and more of a norm, or it’s underlying, where people don’t even know they’re being obvious about it. You know, it’s just a subconscious layer that’s embedded from their entire core.”



