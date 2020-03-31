close
Tue Mar 31, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 31, 2020

Here's what Rihanna says about racism in UK

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 31, 2020

It's been three years since Rihanna has moved to London but looks like her experience of racism still remains unchanged.

According to the singer,  racism is the same in UK  as it is in the United States.

In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, the 32-year-old that said  "“I think police brutality is probably extremely severe in America, but racism is alive everywhere. Everywhere.” 

“It’s the same (in the U.K.). It’s either blatant, which is becoming more and more of a norm, or it’s underlying, where people don’t even know they’re being obvious about it. You know, it’s just a subconscious layer that’s embedded from their entire core.”


