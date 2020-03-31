close
Mon Mar 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 31, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share final Sussex Royal Instagram post as they step down

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 31, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared their final post before they step down from royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will drop the royal from their titles on March 31 (today) after giving up their positions as senior members of the firm, posted a message to their account on Monday.

The couple, who are rumoured to be living in Malibu with 10-month-old Archie, promised to continue their charity work behind the scenes, and revealed they were focusing 'the new chapter to understand how to best contribute'.

Encouraging followers to be strong and positive amid the pandemic, they thanked fans for their support and said they looked forward to 'reconnect soon', with the post reading: 'Thank you for your support, inspiration and commitment to the good in the world'.

The post, which had the comments switched off, racked up thousands of likes within minutes and signs off with 'Harry and Meghan'. The comments on their remaining post appear to also have been switched off.

As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

