Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share final Sussex Royal Instagram post as they step down

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared their final post before they step down from royal duties.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will drop the royal from their titles on March 31 (today) after giving up their positions as senior members of the firm, posted a message to their account on Monday.

The couple, who are rumoured to be living in Malibu with 10-month-old Archie, promised to continue their charity work behind the scenes, and revealed they were focusing 'the new chapter to understand how to best contribute'.

Encouraging followers to be strong and positive amid the pandemic, they thanked fans for their support and said they looked forward to 'reconnect soon', with the post reading: 'Thank you for your support, inspiration and commitment to the good in the world'.

The post, which had the comments switched off, racked up thousands of likes within minutes and signs off with 'Harry and Meghan'. The comments on their remaining post appear to also have been switched off.







