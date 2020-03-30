Kourtney Kardashian to reduce appearance on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians': report

Kourtney Kardashian is expected to reduce her appearance on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", according to The Sun.

She recently decided to quit the show after the first episode of the latest season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" was aired. Kourtney talked about not wanting to appear on the show anymore during the first episode.

This led to a physical fight between Kourtney and her sister Kim Kardashian.

The duo was seen kicking slapping and punching each other. After the show, Kourtney tweeted that she has quit the show.

It is not the first time she has announced to quit.

The reality TV star announced last year that she was stepping back from the reality TV show to focus on her family.

Months later, her mother Kris Jenner said Kourtney will be filming the show again.



