Popular comedian Shimura becomes first Japanese celebrity to die from coronavirus

Ken Shimura, a veteran slapstick comedian and onetime member of rock 'n' roll band and comedy group The Drifters, a household name in Japan in the 1970s and 1980s, has died of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, his agency said Monday. He was 70.

Shimura last week became the first Japanese entertainment figure to announce their infection with the virus.



His agency on Monday announced his death from the disease known as COVID-19.

Shimura was hospitalized on March 20 after developing a fever and being diagnosed with severe pneumonia.



He tested positive for the virus on March 23, becoming the first Japanese entertainment figure to announce an infection.

"I don't think he imagined he would die a death like this," a representative with his agency said. "I am sure he was working hard with a sense of mission to deliver laughter to people."

His death also made headlines outside of Japan. Reuters reported that he "was one of the country’s best-known comedians". The BBC, CNBC, and Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency also reported the news as did by media in other countries such as Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

A native of Higashimurayama in western Tokyo, Shimura, whose real name was Yasunori Shimura, replaced Chu Arai in The Drifters in 1974 after graduating from high school.

Formed by the late actor Chosuke Ikariya and four other men in 1964, the group, which opened for the Beatles in Japan in 1966, became one of the biggest successes in Japanese comedy history.

Shimura rose to prominence after starring in the group’s prime-time TV slapstick show Hachijidayo Zeninshugo! ("It’s 8 o’clock, assemble everyone!") launched in 1969.

During that time, he became popular for his easy-to-understand gags and range of parodies, including the "mustache dance" and the song "Higashimurayama Ondo," a reference to his hometown.

He later became known for the popular comedy characters he played on TV, including Baka Tonosama (stupid lord) and Henna Ojisan (strange uncle).



From 2006, he began leading a troupe for his theater show Shimurakon (Shimura Spirit). Shimura — who said in a memoir that he drew inspiration from American comedian Jerry Lewis — captured the hearts of viewers from all generations with his penchant for funny faces and his ability to deliver jokes as if they were unscripted.

At the time of his death, he was starring in Tensai! Shimura Dobutsuen (Genius! Shimura Zoo), as well as other TV programs and was scheduled to start work on a movie based on the book The Name Above the Title in April.

Shimura had been expected to run in the Tokyo Olympic torch relay representing Higashimurayama.