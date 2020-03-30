Kim Kardashian slammed for donating only $1 million in coronavirus fund

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been strongly criticized for donating only $1 million in coronavirus fund.



The 39-year-old showbiz star had announced to donate $1 million on behalf of her brand SKIMS. She made this announcement on her Instagram handle.

Kim said that this coronavirus fund will help support Mothers and Children in need during this time. “I’m proud to announce @SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19.”

The friends and some fans appreciated Kim Kardashian’s generosity, however, many were not happy and even slammed her.

Some also accused her of trying to make a profit off coronavirus pandemic and promote her brand.

“This is disgusting: you are trying to sell you product while people are sick, scared some are dying. This is so disgusting and non ethic!,” said another follower.

“If you were honest, you would donate without promoting your brand. I am not buying your stuff ever you can be sure! People don't need to buy Skims stuff so you can donate. I will donate myself with my own humble salary, you should do the same!”

“@kimkardashian during a time like this people are not looking to spend money. Why can't you donate some of your own money! Rihanna did.”



