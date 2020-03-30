Coronavirus in Pakistan: Confirmed cases surge past 1,600

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 1,670 on Monday after new cases were reported across the country.

Punjab reported 45 new cases, taking the provincial tally to 638 from 593 from the previous day.

Earlier, the national dashboard had reported six new cases in Sindh; three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; three in Balochistan; five in Gilgit Baltistan and eight new cases in Islamabad.

The country also reported two new deaths, taking the nation-wide toll to 19.

Sindh’s Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Pechuho confirmed the death of two more patients in the country.

“Both 52 and 66-year-old patients were residents of Karachi and had been diagnosed with COVID-19 three days back. The 66-year-old patient had renal issues and was on dialysis regularly and the 52-year-old patient had a respiratory problem,” the health minister said in a statement.

The new deaths in Sindh took the provincial tally to five. Punjab has reported the highest number of coronavirus related deaths, six, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded five.

Gilgit Baltistan has reported two deaths while Balochistan has reported one death from the novel coronavirus.

Punjab has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, 638, with Sindh coming in second with 508.

KP has reported 195 cases, Balochistan 144, Islamabad 51, Gilgit-Baltistan 128 and AJK six.