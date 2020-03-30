Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in LA: Trump says 'US will not pay for their security protection'

US President Donald Trump has said that his country will not pay for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security protection after the couple reportedly decided to move from Canada to California.



"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the US however, the US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay," Mr Trump wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

The royal couple recently left Vancouver Island in Canada for Los Angeles - where Ms Markle grew up.

The US and UK have a longstanding agreement between the two countries to provide security protection to diplomats and members of the Royal Family when visiting the country.

But it is being reported that Prince Harry might forgo this benefit after he and his wife decided to step down as senior Royals, making them no longer "international protected persons".

Mr Trump confirmed on Sunday the US had no intention of providing protection while living in the country.