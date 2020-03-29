Ayeza Khan shares new teaser of drama serial 'Mehar Posh'

Pakistan’s leading actress Ayeza Khan has shared another teaser of her upcoming drama serial Mehar Posh.



The actress took to Instagram to share the teaser with fans. It has won the hearts of thousands of followers.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor will share sceens in Geo TV’s upcoming romantic drama serial Mehar Posh. The drama will be aired soon.

Along with the teaser, the actress also shared a loved-up behind the scenes photo with Danish Taimoor and captioned it, “Shajahan or Mehru Coming soon...”



On Saturday, Ayeza Khan, who is in self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak, urged her fans to "have faith in Allah, no matter how dark it gets."



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress shared adorable photos of her from the balcony of her home and wrote, “All the darkness in the world cannot extinguish light.”

She said she was living her best life, adding “Everywhere I look and everything I see is just another reminder that Allah has been good to me #alhumdullilah.”

