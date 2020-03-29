close
Sun Mar 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 29, 2020

Ayeza Khan shares new teaser of drama serial 'Mehar Posh'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 29, 2020
Ayeza Khan shares another teaser of drama serial 'Mehar Posh'

Pakistan’s leading actress Ayeza Khan has shared another teaser of her upcoming drama serial Mehar Posh.

The actress took to Instagram to share the teaser with fans. It has won the hearts of thousands of followers.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor will share sceens in Geo TV’s upcoming romantic drama serial Mehar Posh. The drama will be aired soon.

View this post on Instagram

Coming soon @7thskyentertainment @harpalgeotv

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

Along with the teaser, the actress also shared a loved-up behind the scenes photo with Danish Taimoor and captioned it, “Shajahan or Mehru Coming soon...”

View this post on Instagram

Shajahan or Mehru Coming soon...

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

On Saturday, Ayeza Khan, who is in self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak, urged her fans to "have faith in Allah, no matter how dark it gets."

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress shared adorable photos of her from the balcony of her home and wrote, “All the darkness in the world cannot extinguish light.”

She said she was living her best life, adding “Everywhere I look and everything I see is just another reminder that Allah has been good to me #alhumdullilah.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment