Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin play 'the floor is lava' while social distancing

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have locked themselves inside their Canadian home due to coronavirus pandemic. The singer is having fun bonding with his model wife during the self-isolation.

The lovebirds keep themselves entertained by playing 'the floor is lava'.

The pop star, 26, inventively made his way around his house without once touching the floor on Saturday night. He leaped and skated his way around the house as he played 'the floor is lava' with wife Hailey.

Hailey, 23, followed her husband close behind as he started from the living room couch, before eventually reaching their bedroom.

At the start of the clip, Justin was sitting on the couch before his wife initiated the game.



'The floor is lava,' she stated simply, prompting him to stand up on the couch and carefully hop from chair to chair.



A skateboard was waiting for him at the end of the obstacle course, which he managed to propel forward without placing a foot on the floor.

In the end, when he prepared to make the leap, he fell to the floor.



'NO!' he shouted dramatically.

'You were so freaking close!' Hailey shouted.

'I lost.' Justin stated.



