Priyanka Chopra reveals secret to successful marriage with Nick Jonas

In wake of coronavirus pandemic, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have contained themselves to their house in the United States, where they are spending quality time together.



In recent interview, Priyanka revealed the one rule shared between herself and Nick Jonas to balance their married life with their extremely busy work schedules.



PeeCee got candid about how the couple balances their relationship and hectic work schedules. "We don’t go more than two [or] three weeks without seeing each other. That’s a rule. It’s too hard otherwise, and you’ve got to work on the relationship, to prioritize it," the actress revealed.

Priyanka and Nick are making the most of their quarantine period together and have been sharing photos on Instagram.



In 2018, Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace, a day after the couple took their vows in a Christian service.





