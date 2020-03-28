Ryan Golsing in talks to star in sci-fi film

Ryan Gosling is reportedly in talks to be featured in sci-fi film ‘Project Hail Mary’.

According to reports, the film would be based on the novel from Andy Weir – who also wrote ‘The Martian’.

The book tells the story of an astronaut on a space ship who is tasked with saving the planet.

Gosling is expected to play the role of the astronaut apart from producing the film alongside Ken Kao and Michael De Luca.

He was last seen in the role of an astronaut in Damien Gazelle’s ‘First Man’ in which he plays Neil Armstrong.