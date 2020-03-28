Johnny Depp fans think new surveillance tape shows Amber Heard cheated on him with Elon Musk

Daily Mail has obtained and released images from a surveillance camera which show Amber Heard cuddling up to Elon Musk in the elevator to Johnny Depp's private penthouse in Los Angeles.

The images took the internet by storm with The Pirates of the Caribbean actor's fans suggesting that the pictures lent credence to Johnny Depp's allegations that Amber Heard cheated on him with Musk a moth into their marriage.

The Tesla mogul, however, has dismissed the allegations, and said he and Amber started seeing each other after her marriage with Depp was over.

Elon Musk said Heard already split from Depp by the time they began seeing one another and their relationship didn't become romantic 'until some time later'

But Johnny Depp claimed that the pair started an affair just a month into his 2015 marriage with Amber Heard. The couple filed for divorce in 2016.

According to Daily Mail, Amber Heard and Elon Musk were filmed in the elevator of Depp's Eastern Columbia residence which he left after the split.

The paper reported that Amber continued to live there until December 2016.

It said the images are likely to drag Tesla mogul deeper into the couple's explosive legal battle.

The pictures published by Daily Mail capture Amber cozying up to Musk as they ride the elevator at the LA apartment.

Musk is seen draping his arms around the Hollywood actress who is wearing just a swimsuit and a towel.