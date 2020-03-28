Kourtney Kardashian tweets she quit 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian'

'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' (KUWTK) season 18 has started with a bang! The very first episode featured a physical fight between Kourtney Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian.

In response to the tweets - posted by some fans after watching the thrilling adventure - Kourtney showed her anger, saying it was trash. The actress later announced the shocking decision on social media that she quit 'KUWTK'.

In the episode, the 40-year-old lost her cool when her sister Kim and Khloe Kardashian tried to confront Kourtney about her attitude towards the show. After the verbal fight, the two sisters kicked, slapped and punched each other.

"I will literally f--k you up,” Kourtney yelled. "What the f** is wrong with you? Don't ever come at me like that. I swear to God, I'll punch you in your face," Kim snapped.

When a fan tweeted that the fight was “very cringe worthy,” Kourtney agreed and wrote, “It's trash #KUWTK.”

Another fan stated that she should quit the show, she confirmed that she did. "I did. Bye" she replied.

Another fan took her side and stated that the two sisters did not even correct their tone and apologise for what they said.

"Never. They actually don’t see where my hurt comes from," Kourtney noted.





