NBA analyst Doris Burke tests positive for coronavirus

NBA analyst Doris Burke revealed on Friday that she, too, had come down with the coronavirus. Burke said she first began feeling symptoms on March 11, which was the same day in which Gobert tested positive.

At the time, Burke was covering a game, and said she remembers having a pounding headache and feeling tired.

She explained that it started off as a headache and tiredness, and that her main symptom throughout the process was extreme fatigue.

"That really was my primary symptom throughout this was this extraordinary fatigue," she said. There were days she couldn't even get out of bed, she said.



Burke finally got tested on March 17, but she didn't find out the test was positive until Wednesday. Now, more than two weeks after she first started feeling sick, she said she doesn't have any symptoms.

Earlier this month, Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, which initially prompted the postponement of the Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game, and later the suspension of the season. Gobert's teammate,Donovan Mitchell, as well as Kevin Durant and Marcus Smart have also tested positive for the COVID-19.