Ridley Scott blasts Trump, offers help to curb coronavirus pandemic

Gladiator director Ridley Scott has slammed President Donald Trump's inapt response to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Oscar-winning director behind movies like 'Gladiator', 'Alien' and 'Blade Runner', in conversation with a media outlet, opened up about the status of some of his movie projects in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the world and put half of the population under lockdown.

During the talk, Scott, 82, also offered his thoughts on how the world’s politicians have dealt with curbing the virus.

"Particularly with this orange-headed fellow that’s running us, he’s a nutcase, isn’t he?” Scott said, referring to Trump, 73. “[New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo made a name for himself, he’s put himself on the map certainly. Looking at the globalization of the politicians that are running the world, half the time being run by idiots and the other time by despots, there are very few worthwhile ones, if you know what I mean. No one wants to go into politics. If anyone has half a brain they wouldn’t want to go into politics anyway, right?"

Trump has been criticized for his lag in springing to action to combat the virus stateside, though he’s since declared a national emergency to help combat it.

Scott also gave his opinion on how we should be handling the crisis, bringing some experience from his days living through World War II.



"I’m a war baby, so, in the war years, we had rationing,” he said. “People could not binge on food, we had ration books with coupons where you were at a limited amount that you could buy. They should do that now because people are buying so much food and then the food is rotting…You must have order and calm."

Earlier, a spokeswoman from the World Health Organisation (WHO) had said "the US risks becoming the next centre of the coronavirus outbreak as the country is experiencing a very large acceleration in cases."

The director was recently at work on the film 'The Last Duel', which stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver. Shortly after they started filming in Europe, production had to shut down in order to protect cast and crew from the virus.

The Last Duel is currently set for release later this year on December 25. It remains unclear if the date will have to be pushed back due to the virus.