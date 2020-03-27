TV show host says ready to serve as British PM after Boris Johnson contracts coronavirus

close
Fri Mar 27, 2020
March 27, 2020

Web Desk
TV  show host Piers Morgan on Friday offered his support to the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the latter confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The "Good Morning Britain" star took to Twitter to share a picture  of himself and co-star Susanna Reid outside 10 Downing Street.

He wrote: "Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. Now self-isolating at No10, but will still handle Govt. handling of crisis.

"Wish him well, and also wish he gets our NHS health workers the same test - fast."

The TV show host jokingly said on Twitter that he was ready to serve as the prime minister .


