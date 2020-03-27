Miley Cyrus auditioned for 'Hannah Montana' courtesy of Hilary Duff

As a large chunk of the global population self-isolates and confines themselves within their homes, Miley Cyrus has taken it upon herself to keep the positivity alive through her new web show.



Turning to Instagram with a brand new episode of her Instagram Live session, which she called Bright Minded: Live with Miley, the singer welcomed Hilary Duff as her guest for the day.

During the course of their discussion, the 27-year-old singer heaped praises on the Lizzie McGuire star and detailed how she sought inspiration from her.

She also confessed that she agreed to audition for the classic Disney series Hannah Montana because of Duff.

"The only reason I wanted it [Hannah Montana] was so I could do whatever you did. And so really, I don’t think I gave a [expletive] about being an actress or a singer,” said Cyrus, adding: "I just wanted to copy you no matter what. So I just wanted to say thank you again for just inspiring me.”



Duff responded to the praise, saying: “Just to hear you say that, I feel like you have been such a bright light and you have made so many choices that have been so bold and you’re an inspiration to me and to all of us—and you continue to be."