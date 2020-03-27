Hira Mani shares her thoughts on self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak

Pakistani actress Hira Mani has shared her thoughts on human isolation and expressed hope that everything will get better as the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.



Taking to Instagram, Hira Mani posted a lengthy note.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress wrote, “Suddenly, everything is going back to place. Pollution levels have reduced drastically, people finally have time, so much time that they don’t even know what to do with it."

"Parents now have to time to spend with their children and families. Work stopped being a priority. Suddenly we are going back to what we should have been a long time ago.”

“Now we understand the value of the word solidarity. Suddenly we understand that we are all in the same boat, rich or poor we are all at risk. No food on the shelves and nowhere to go without fear, we are all feeling,” she said and added “Now having an old car or brand new car makes no difference because we can’t go anywhere. Animals are returning to places we didn’t even know they once were, all because humans are in isolation.”



“No, I don’t think we are the problem, the way we think and act is the problem. Having the knowledge that we are destroying our planet, yet, doing nothing to stop it or making excuses.”

“In just few days, the world is starting to breathe, heal and hopefully this will be a lesson for everyone when this all ends.”