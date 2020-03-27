Idris Elba says his body will be 'immune' to coronavirus after quarantine

Hollywood’s leading actor Idris Elba had been drawing concerns ever since he and his wife Sabrina tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Thor actor has now come forth giving a health update about himself and his wife and how the doctors have told him he will be immune to the infectious disease following their period in quarantine.

Turning to Twitter, Elba posted a selfie of himself from quarantine and told his fans and followers: “Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes.”

“Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. At some point, we’d like to go home to London. Bsafe, [sic]” he added.

Earlier this week, the actor had come forth dismissing circulating theories about him getting paid to lie about his COVID-19 diagnosis.

"Test-shaming is, like, counterproductive. I don't see what people get out of that,” he said to his 4.7 million followers during an Instagram Live session.

"And also, like, this idea that someone like myself is gunna be paid to say I've got coronavirus -- that's absolute [expletive], such stupidness,” he added.

Elba had announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month after his exposure to someone with the disease.

His wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, too was tested positive, only a week after his diagnosis, after she refused to isolate herself from him.

“I don't feel anything that would come to what people would now expect to be a symptom of coronavirus, which is really strange. It might change in the coming weeks, and we'll keep everyone updated,” she said during a FaceTime interview on Oprah Winfrey’s show Oprah Talks.