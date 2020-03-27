Selena Gomez slays in new surprise music video 'Dance Again'

Selena Gomez has unveiled the music video for her Rare track 'Dance Again.' The clip shows Gomez decked out in a seventies-style wardrobe, dancing alone onstage to the disco-fueled song.



The pop star, in the video, twirls, struts and bobs around a giant stage as she performs the empowering track in an empty theater.

The singer also announced that she'll be donating a portion of proceeds from her new "Dance Again" merch to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.



Selena shared the clip on her Instagram page with a note: "It feels a little strange releasing something so lighthearted in the middle of such a heavy time for our world, but I also think it’s a good reminder that we will get through this together."

She announced: "For every purchase of the new Dance Again merch in my store, a portion of proceeds will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund."

The sparkling track is featured on Gomez's third No. 1 album Rare, which also features hit singles "Lose You to Love Me," "Look At Her Now" and the title track.





