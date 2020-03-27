Kareena Kapoor on 'nasty comments' over her equation with Hrithik Roshan

Once the most iconic on-screens couples, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor had multiple times in the past, led fans into believing that something may be brewing behind the scenes as well.

With their films Yaadein and Main Prem Ki Dewani Hoon, released in 2001 and 2005 respectively, rumours were abuzz that the two have been romantically involved.

The hearsay came while the heartthrob was already married to his then-wife Sussanne Khan, which therein, also led to some nasty comments coming Kareena’s way.

Speaking about the hate during her appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, the beauty queen admitted: “Anything they write about me upsets me.”

“If you are famous, you are bound to be spoken about. Being an actor or an actress, it is part and parcel. As long as the people and families concerned know about what is important, that is what matters,” she added during the interview that aired in 2002 and has been making rounds lately.

Treading ahead towards the link-up rumours with Hrithik and whether she spoke to his family about it, Kareena said: “No, there was nothing to clarify, because it was like a joke. I mean, it still is a joke. But one thing which is clear is I am never going to let it affect my friendship with Hrithik in any way, no matter what. Definitely not.”

“We are still crazy on the sets. People have to tell us to shut up and keep quiet, we are still not going to stop being like children,” she added.

She went on to say that she loved teasing her costar and was not willing to change her equation with him.

“I’m not going to stop that because this is the way I am and it is how I am going to be,” she said.