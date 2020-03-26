Taylor Swift leaves fans flabbergasted as she helps them amid coronavirus crisis

Taylor Swift has left at least two fans in awe after she sent them $3,000 each to fight for their coronavirus-related hardships.



The showbiz stars - among others - have come forward to help the people who have taken financial hit during COVID-19 crisis.

A number of Swifities took to social media on Wednesday night claiming they had received $3,000 from the 30-year-old singer as well as a message of support at 'this time of hardship.'

Holly Turner, a longtime Taylor swift's fan, had received the money shortly after opening about her financial struggles via Tumblr. Turner said she works as a freelance music photographer in New York City, but hasn't landed a gig due to the state's stay-at-home order and the cancellation of major events.

"I wasn't going to be able to stay in my apartment after May, if it weren't for this," Turner explained. "I have been working my entire life to be able to live in New York City and I thought that was going to be taken, and she saved that for me. So, I am just so, so, so grateful."

Another fan of the singer, Samantha Jacobson, has thanked Swift for her generosity as she also received $3,000 from the singer on Wednesday.