Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Jolie, Kardashians self-isolating at their luxury mansions

Coronavirus has imposed lockdown in several countries of the world and affected a large number of people across the globe. But if you have a million dollars to spare it can be an ideal self-isolation like the sparkling Hollywood A-Listers.



The social distancing have also forced most of the celebrities to spend hours at home. Like others, Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and the Kardashians' have also contained themselves to their luxuries mansions.

‘Friends’ legend Jennifer Aniston, 51,is reportedly spending good time at her $21million Bel Air pad.

Her Los Angeles mansion boasted a huge swimming pool for exercises breaks during the lockdown, as well as two living wings perfect for social distancing. A spacious garden provided the perfect space for a private stroll while the coronavirus pandemic continued to spark more measures to restrict the spread.

Her 8,500 square foot mansion included the enviable closet - which is almost as big as a studio apartment - crammed with designer dresses.

Brad Pitt is social distancing close to ex Angelina Jolie in Los Feliz.



Jen's ex husband Brad Pitt has also chosen LA as his lockdown venue of choice, but instead was chilling in the Los Feliz neighborhood.

Brad's home spanned back to his time with former wife Angelina Jolie and was hugely child-focussed with swings and a tree house.

Angelina's home was close to Brad's and features a fun outdoor slide.

The 44-year-old recently gave a short tour in the $25million dollar home she shared with her children.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, who has recently reunited with ex Travis Scott, hunkered down in an equally impressive pad.

The pair's new Beverly Hills mansion, for themselves and their baby Stormi, costed a whopping $13.45 million dollars.

It also featured a plush pool surrounded by greenery for the pair to enjoy for the indefinite amount of time US residents will be self-isolating.

Kim and Kanye self-isolated in their eight bedroom home.







Khloe Kardashian's six bed home was her self-isolation haven with baby True.



Britney Spears' stunning Thousand Oaks home features a swimming pool with a pavilion.

Pop queen Britney Spears was fond of an outdoor workout and her huge home was the perfect spot for this during the lockdown.





