Hamza Ali Abbasi showers love on wife Naimal Khawar

Former Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has showered his love on wife Naimal Khawar and called her Allah's "most precious gift for him".



Taking to Instagram, the Alif actor shared an adorable throwback photo with wifey and wrote, “We took this picture almost 2 yrs ago when i asked my artist friend for a painting & she made me this beautiful calligraphy.”

“I had absolutely no idea that this friend of mine will become my wife and Allah's most precious gift for me,” he said.

“Thank you Allah for making me fall in love with this amazing and beautiful human being and thank you for making her love me back. 7 months have gone by since we got married and I thank Allah for every second I spend with you.”



He also showered love on his wife with a heart emoji and wrote, “I LOVE YOU @naimalkhawarkhan.”

Hamza Ali Abbasi has announced to quit the showbiz industry. He was last seen in Geo TV’s spiritual drama serial Alif along with Sajal Ali and Kubra Khan.