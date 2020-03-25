Court asks NAB to refrain from political arguments in case against Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to refrain from bringing up political arguments to justify the arrest of the Editor-in-Chief of the Jang and Geo Media Group, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman (MSR), earlier this month.

At a hearing of the case against MSR on Wednesday morning, Judge Jawadul Hasan presided over the proceedings and heard the arguments made by the NAB prosecutor, who asked for further physical remand of the veteran journalist.

On March 12, MSR had been arrested over a 34-year-old property transaction by NAB. Despite presenting evidence of the transaction, MSR was arrested by the accountability body in violation of prior court orders. An accountability court on March 13 had given MSR's custody to NAB for a 12-day physical remand.

"The land that was transferred to MSR 34 years ago was transferred illegally by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA)," the prosecutor told the court at the hearing today. "LDA transferred the land to MSR on the directives of former Punjab chief minister Nawaz Sharif," the prosecutor alleged.

"The proper rules and procedures for the transfer of the land over to MSR were not followed. LDA made the mistake of transferring the land over to MSR in bulk," the prosecutor argued. "The land was allotted to MSR at three different places," the prosecutor said.

"MSR illegally got the land allotment transferred to a single place," the prosecutor said before the judge.

However, the judge reprimanded the NAB official at this point, telling him not to indulge in political arguments. The court also questioned NAB why it needed further physical remand of MSR.

"We have summoned the former DG LDA as well. The former DG LDA has assured us of his cooperation, and he will get back to us with a detailed answer after he has reviewed the documents pertaining to the allotment and transfer of land to MSR," the prosecutor said.

The court also asked NAB to explain how the land in question could have been transferred over to MSR by the LDA before the authority had taken possession of it. "LDA can only transfer over the rights to a land after it has taken possession of it," the court reminded the prosecutor.

The court ordered NAB to produce the record regarding the possession of the land by the LDA. After the arguments of the prosecutor were finished, the council for MSR presented the defense team's version.

"This is the first time in the history of NAB that such a case is being heard. The NAB Chairman personally ordered the arrest of MSR," the defense counsel said. "Chairman NAB violated the laws of the body by ordering the arrest," the counsel added.

"MSR has already provided NAB with all the record it needs. He has also presented himself before the body whenever he has been summoned. NAB is operating beyond the limits of the law in this case,' the defense counsel argued.

The counsel argued that an arrest cannot be made while investigations into a case are still ongoing. "This is the only case in which the NAB chairman wanted an arrest to be made quickly,' the counsel noted, adding that the defense needed further time to deliberate before completing their arguments.

The court granted the request and postponed the hearing till the afternoon.