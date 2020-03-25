Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn to tie the knot soon?

With pop icon Taylor Swift being at the top of her game currently in the musical panorama, it appears the singer is ready to shift her focus to her personal life.

If rumours are to be believed, things between the Lover hit maker and her British beau Joe Alwyn seem to be heating up and moving towards the next step: marriage!

As per Us Weekly, the 30-year-old vocal powerhouse is now considering taking the plunge with Alwyn which means wedding bells could soon be chiming for the pair.

“Taylor considers Joe one of the only safe constants in her life. He has always been a huge support and stuck by her,” a source was cited by the publication.

Speaking about her 29-year-old actor boyfriend and their relationship concealed from the public eye, Taylor said in her recently-released Netflix documentary Miss Americana: “I also was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life. "

"We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. Even though it was really horrible, I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy.”