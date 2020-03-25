Selena Gomez opens up on past 'emotionally manipulative' relationships

Vocal powerhouse Selena Gomez’s love life has been out in the open throughout her career.

From The Weeknd to Justin Bieber, her past paramours have always taken the spotlight as she recurrently sheds light on how she suffered during some of her relationships.

Speaking about her former 'manipulative' partners that made relationships toxic for her, the 27-year-old Lose You to Love Me songstress in an interview with Genius said that her song Rare is about appreciating how valuable her partner is.

“I think men and women do it, especially teenagers and young people in love; there’s this satisfaction out of hurting someone because you know that they care,” she said.

“Purposefully putting someone down because you want to keep them at a level. It’s like to keep that person down so they never realize, ‘Oh, I’m strong enough to actually get out of this situation,” she added.

Talking further about the track, she said that she had been a “victim to certain abuse,” that she later confirmed as emotional.

“It was very difficult and I’m happy it’s over,” she added.

That being said, the singer for now is keeping herself off the dating scene, as a source earlier told Us Weekly: “Right now, she is focusing on [her mental health] as well as her music and isn’t actively looking or going out of her way to be in a relationship.”

“She is still healing, but now knows what kind of guy she would want to date and what qualities he would need to have in order for her and her future boyfriend to be in a healthy, thriving, loving and supportive relationship,” the grapevine added.