Aamir Khan recalls how he fell in love with Kiran Rao after divorce with Reena Dutta

B-Town's iconic star Aamir Khan shed light on his two marriages in an unearthed interview and how he fell for filmmaker Kiran Rao.

An old interview of the Secret Superstar actor has been making rounds on the internet in which he talks about his first marriage with Reena Dutta that spanned over 16 years as well as how he and his current wife, Kiran Rao got together.

“I met Kiran when I was doing Lagaan (2001). She was one of the ADs (assistant directors) on that but at that time, we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again,” he said.

“In that moment of trauma, her phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy,” he added.

He further expressed how lucky he feels to have her in his life and how he has a thing for strong women.

“I like strong women. My first wife Reena, my second wife Kiran. So I like people who are strong, I don’t wanna bring them down to women or men. I like people who are strong,” he said.

Regarding his current ties with ex-wife Reena, Aamir iterated that the two are still good friends as they share two children together, Junaid and Ira.

"She is a wonderful person as well. Sometimes a relationship doesn’t work but I have a lot of love and respect for her. In fact, we are working together on this Paani project. She is the COO of the company,” he said.