Angelina Jolie struggling to find love after her breakup with Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie has not publicly or privately dated anyone since the actress announced her separation from Brad Pitt in 2016. But both the stars have been in news since their breakup.

The gossip world once again seems to be on the task to inventing phony and insulting rumors about Jolie's supposed 'struggle' to find love again.

And a tabloid has claimed that the allegedly unlucky-in-love actress is on the journey to find a perfect match for her better tomorrow.

But Angelina, who may have such feelings for someone, has never appeared to indulge in any new affair as she keeps herself busy with her children and often goes for outing with them.

The rumours mongers do not seem to rest as they keep on spreading new and latest stories about the Hollywood's charming actress. Last June, it was claimed in a tabloid story that the Maleficent actress dialed Pitt on her birthday because she was lonely.

The tabloid contended that the exes supposedly spoke for 'well over an hour,' catching up on each other’s lives. But the story did not prove true as the star had been busy on her birthday shooting her upcoming film, 'Those Who Wish Me Dead.'

There are also reports that Angelina wants to leave LA and set up a new home with the children.



Angelina filed for divorce in 2016. The actress opted to split from the 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor citing irreconcilable differences. Brade Pitt shares six children with his ex-wife Jolie: Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne and Knox, 11.