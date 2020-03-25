Chris Hemsworth offers free access to fitness app during coronavirus crisis

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has announced that members will get free access to his health, fitness, and well-being program Center for six weeks. He took the decision to facilitate the people who are in self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 36-year-old has offered all of the workouts - including training, healthy recipes using easily-available ingredients, meditations, and sleep visualisations - for free as gyms worldwide are shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Australian actor said: "There's a lot of fear, anxiety, and uncertainty in the world at the moment. You're probably stuck at home so I wanted to give everybody full access for free to my fitness app over the next six weeks."



He added: "This app was designed to give people an opportunity to access the team that I've used over the years that have had a profoundly positive".



He added: "So times like this when there's a lot of uncertainty running through your head, I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the three key pillars to living healthier and happier - movement, nutrition, and mental fitness."

"We have been incredibly inspired by the outpouring of support and positivity from the community during this challenging time. We hope that by making Centr available to everyone for this extended period, we can help even more people stay strong, healthy and find a sense of calm at a time when we all need that the most."