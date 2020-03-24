'Hannah Montana' reunion: Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment recall Disney days

With fear and anxiety hovering all over the globe, celebrities are using their social media platforms to spread positivity and distract fans from the difficulties.

Miley Cyrus is one such Hollywood A-lister who has kicked off her Instagram Live chat show called Bright Minded: Live with Miley during self-quarantine.

In the latest live session, the Wrecking Ball crooner had a surprise for all her fans from the Hannah Montana days as she brought back her costar Emily Osment as the guest star.

Emily who played Miley/Hannah’s best friend Lilly on the show brought back a smile on not just the faces of fans but the singer herself as well who termed their chat “reunion of the decade.”

"This is the reunion of the decade! My BFF that shared the screen with me for the last 15 years", Miley said elatedly, adding: "Whether for Hannah or Miley, she’s always there for her."

The two also shared several pictures of themselves from back in the day with Miley poking fun at their sense of style during the show.

“This was the year Hannah was trying to make tutus and peplums happen,” Miley said looking at one of the pictures.

She further revealed that Emily was asked to join her for the show because of her love for animals and how she wanted to lay emphasis on fostering pets during the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s a really great time for those in situations that are able to provide. It’s a good time to adopt or foster — but it’s really important to talk about financial responsibility and the strain a pet can cause on a family during this financially challenging time,” she said.

“The best way to draw attention to man’s best friend is to bring in the best friend duo that always encouraged people to do what’s best and do what’s right,” Miley added.