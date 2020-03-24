Coronavirus outbreak: Number of confirmed cases in Pakistan rises to 887

Punjab on Tuesday reported three new coronavirus cases taking the provincial tally to 249 and the number of confirmed cases in Pakistan to 887 in the country.



According to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, there are 176 confirmed cases in Dera Ghazi Khan, 51 in Lahore, five in Gujrat, six in Jhelum, three in Jhelum, two each in Rawalpindi and Multan and one case each in Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha.



Sindh remains the worst affected with a total of 394 cases. In Karachi alone, the numbers of cases are 130 with the majority said to be cases of "local transmission".



According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department, the number of cases in the province stands at 38 after four new patients were reported, while the number of reported cases in Gilgit-Baltistan is 80.

Balochistan has reported 108 cases, while one case has been reported from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

While in Islamabad, 15 patients have been confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The country has also reported six deaths from the virus, with Balochistan reporting its first death on Sunday.

Balochistan government's spokesperson, Liaquat Shahwani confirmed the province's first death from the virus in a tweet.

The deceased was a 65-year-old man, under treatment at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital, according to Shahwani.

A doctor from Gilgit Baltistan was reported as the country’s fifth death. Dr Osama Riaz who screened suspected pilgrims returning to Pakistan from Iran tested positive on Friday, Dr Shah Zaman, a senior member of the Health Department and focal person of GB government for coronavirus, told The News.

According to Zaman who met the physician on Thursday evening, the doctor looked fine and did not complain of anything. However, when his wife tried to wake him the next day, he did not respond.

The doctor was shifted to the Provincial Headquarter Hospital (PHQ) in Gilgit city where he was put on a ventilator and a swab test done which came back as positive confirming him as a positive case.

On Sunday morning, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir announced the country’s fourth death from the virus, while speaking to the media.