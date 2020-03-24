Justin Bieber, Hailey's amazing dance steps won't let you get bored in self-isolation:Video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin have resorted to self-isolation in Canada amid the coronavirus outbreak. The celebrities have been keeping fans posted about their self-quarantine activities.
The Intentions singer is spending good time with his wife Hailey Bieber during self-isolation as both the stars recorded a Tik-Tok video to make their moments more beautiful.
The singer sported a pair of grey shorts and a dark blue hoodie. His wife rocked a pair of white pants along with a black, full-sleeved crop top. The duo matched their steps and recorded a fun video. Check it out below:
