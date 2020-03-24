close
Tue Mar 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 24, 2020

Justin Bieber, Hailey's amazing dance steps won't let you get bored in self-isolation:Video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 24, 2020

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin have resorted to self-isolation in Canada amid the coronavirus outbreak. The celebrities  have  been keeping fans posted about their self-quarantine activities.

The Intentions singer is spending good time with his wife Hailey Bieber during self-isolation  as both the stars  recorded a Tik-Tok video to make their moments more beautiful.

The singer sported a pair of grey shorts and a dark blue hoodie. His wife rocked a pair of white pants along with a black, full-sleeved crop top. The duo matched their steps and recorded a fun video. Check it out below:


