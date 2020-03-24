Jennifer Aniston reveals what she does in self-isolation

In the wake of the coronavirus, celebrities have been taking to social media to share their tips for how to keep busy themselves at home.



As far as the Friends star is concerned she is thinning out the clothes she has at her 8,500 square foot mansion in Bel-Air, California to pass the time as she stays shut in due to the coronavirus.

Since her show shut down last week, TV host Ellen Degeneres has been filling her free time calling her famous friends - and then posting to Instagram. Her latest phone call was to good friend, Jennifer Aniston.







"In times like these it’s nice to have friends like @JenniferAniston", Ellen captioned. The host asked the actress how she was keeping herself busy during quarantine, and Aniston joked, "Well…not much difference since the last time we spoke about 30 minutes ago."

'I'm actually still cleaning out my closet. That's still happening ... Well, I do suggest a good spring clean right now while we're at it. That can't hurt,' the star said during a phone call with Ellen DeGeneres, and broadcasted as part of her Instagram show.



Degeneres also added that she had given up on her puzzle, as "the table was too small". Aniston responded that she should move the project to the floor, to which Ellen responded, "We have four dogs and two cats. There’s no way I can do a puzzle on the floor."



Ellen got in touch with Hollywood hot couple Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake who each replied: 'Nothing' when she asked what they were up to.



She also dialed John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who had their children for company, prompting Ellen to 'wish I had kids right now, I'm so bored.'