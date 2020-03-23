Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's touching tribute to mothers who 'do so much every day'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be residing in Canada but they are still celebrating Mother’s Day with the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday turned to their official Instagram handle Sussex Royal to pay a tribute to mothers around the world on the special day.

The Sussex pair wrote: “No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever.”

Along with the heartfelt note was a picture featuring the different variations in which sons and daughters use to refer to their mothers worldwide.

The text read: “Mummy. Mum. Mom. Mama. Granny. Nan. Thank you.”

The former Suits star will be celebrating Mother’s Day with the US this year on May 10 with her 10-month-old son Archie and husband Prince Harry.

