Miley Cyrus opens up to Hailey Baldwin about not going to church

Pop sensation Miley Cyrus dished the details on her decision to stop going to church during her conversation with Hailey Baldwin on their Instagram Live chat.

The 27-year-old Wrecking Ball crooner who is known far and wide for her multiple controversies and brazen personality, disclosed to the supermodel that the reason she stopped going was due to some of her gay friends.

“I had some gay friends in school. That is the reason why I left my church is that they weren’t being accepted. They were being sent to conversion therapies…I had a hard time with me finding my sexuality too,” she told Baldwin.

“So I think now you telling me that I’m allowed to redesign my relationship with God as an adult and make it how it feels most accepting to me would make me feel so less turned off by spirituality,” she added.

Responding to that, the 23-year-old model said: “I think it’s about your journey between you and God. It’s not your journey and 10 other people’s journey. It’s just yours. It’s between you and Him. I believe that Jesus is about loving people, no matter where they are in life.”

“I’ve always had a hard time with church making people feel excluded and not accepted and they can’t be apart of it because of what they believe in and who they love,” she said further.