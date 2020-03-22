Rihanna donates $5 million to battle the coronavirus pandemic

Pop icon Rihanna has made her contribution in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic that has swept over the world.

The Umbrella crooner dropped a staggering $5 million for the coronavirus relief efforts through her non-profit organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation.

The news was publicized by the foundation of their official Twitter account: “We’ve responded to COVID-19 by distributing $5 million to @PIH @DirectRelief @FeedingAmerica @rescueorg @WHO & #Barbados to prepare communities w/ critical protective gear, medical supplies, equipment and access to food across multiple regions. #CLF #HealthcareHeroes.”

Executive director of CLF, Justine Lucas said in a statement: “Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities –those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic.”

The NGO, named after her grandparents, was launched by the singer back in 2012 aiming to fund and support "groundbreaking and effective education, health and emergency response programs around the world."