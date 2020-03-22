Armeena Khan urges people to stop stockpiling after coronavirus outbreak

Armeena Khan has urged the people to stop stockpiling after the concerns of coronavirus outbreak across the world.



The Pakistani actress, who has announced to go into self-isolation over coronavirus outbreak, also stressed the need to alter our living habits.

The Sherdil actress wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming drama and left for UK on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, Armeena took to Instagram and shared her selfie from the sets of drama serial Daldal and wrote, “At the time, I didn’t know this would be my last selfie on set. I’d stepped back into a role after nearly 2 years, last one being “Daldal.” Life huh?! Anyway, I wanted to speak to you guys regarding clearing out shelves back in the U.K.”

She said, “I’ve been reading that the Corona is here to stay and we will need to alter our living habits. According to the BBC, we are around 12 months - 1.5 yrs away from an effective, mass produced vaccine.”

The actress also urged the people to stop stockpiling. “Simply put, we need to adapt to this which links in to the shelf clearing. PLEASE stop stockpiling, there isn’t a SHORTAGE, you’re turning it into one by panic buying. Pls calm down, there’s enough for everyone, you don’t need to hoard. If we are going to survive this we have to think of others and do this with unity otherwise it isn’t looking good.”

“Finally, pls keep good hygiene, disinfect all surfaces, wash your hands, keep your coughing and sneezing in a tissue and only go out if necessary. Stay safe”, she urged her fans to prevent themselves from the coronavirus outbreak.