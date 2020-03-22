close
Sun Mar 22, 2020
Web Desk
March 22, 2020

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas gleam in self Isolation, send fans love

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 22, 2020

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have sent love to their fans, reminding them to ‘take care’ of each other amid the mounting coronavirus scare.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have cuddled up during self-isolation,  reminding  people  to 'take care' of each other throughout these uncertain times. 

As anxiety and panic surrounding the spread of COVID-19 continues to mount, the couple took to social media to send a message of love and positivity.

In the video, posted to his Instagram, Nick said : "I know it’s an unsure time for all of us but I hope you’re doing OK." 

 The singer  continued: "We’re sending you positive vibes."

  Priyanka,  who rested her chin on Nick's , added, “let’s just take care of each other, and I hope everyone is safe out there just lots of love.” 

The power couple’s message comes as the actress revealed she and her hubby has been self-isolating for a week as a precaution against the virus.

Love you all. ️ @priyankachopra

