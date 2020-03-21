Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, kids enjoy TikTok dance challenge amid coronavirus: Video

Coronavirus, which continues to haunt people across the world, does not seem to scare Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez as they have found a way to have some fun while social distancing and their kids have joined them.



As the world crumbles under the fear of the ongoing epidemic, many celebrities are trying to cheer their fans up and motivate them by their social media posts.

Acting upon health officials advice to self-isolate and avoid contracting the disease, Jennifer and her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, joined her fiancé Alex and his daughters Natasha (15) and Ella (11) for a killer TikTok dance challenge. The happy family enjoyed social distancing by dancing together.



The family grooved to Wiz Khalifa’s 2017 hit track 'Something New'.

Jennifer wrote alongside the video on Instagram: “When the whole fam agrees on a TikTok.” They filmed the video in the backyard as they stayed home in social isolation and uploaded it on social media to entertain their fans amid the Health crisis.

Ellen DeGeneres has been sharing her self-isolation experience on Instagram and all her posts are hilarious.






