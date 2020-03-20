Video: Eminem showers praises on Mike Tyson

Eminem has showered praises on Mike Tyson in a recent interview , days after the former champ made an appearance on his music video.

Godzilla is a rap song, a part of Marshall Mathers' surprise album "Music To Be Murdered By" that the Detroit rapper released earlier this year.



During their interview, Slim Shady showered praises on Mike and went on to tell how he was in awe of him.

In Godzilla, Eminem left his fans surprised with his ability to rap at an incredible speed.

