Hasan Minhaj welcomes baby boy: 'Even in crazy times there are beautiful moments'

While many around the world delve into panic over the escalating coronavirus, American comedian Hasan Minhaj stepped forward with some good news for his fans.

The 34-year-old Patriot Act creator announced the birth of his son on Thursday with an endearing picture of him with his wife Beena Patel.

“Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments. Welcome to the world little guy. The Minhaj family grows, and according to Beena it’s done growing. But ya never know, shooters shoot,” he said in the caption.

Hasan and Beena had already been parents to a daughter who was born in April of 2018. The couple had first met while studying at the University of California Davis, and tied the knot in 2015.

